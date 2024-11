TUCSON, AZ. (KGUN) — This weekend things look to remain relatively comfortable across the Tucson metro area.

Lows on Saturday will be cool with temperatures in the upper 40s, low 50s.

Thanks to ridging settling over the area, daytime highs will be 7-12 degrees above normal through the weekend with Tucson expected to reach a daytime high of nearly 80 degrees.

That will be the case for most of Pima and Santa Cruz Counties.

