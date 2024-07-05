Watch Now
A warm weekend ahead in Cochise County

Temperatures on Saturday for Cochise County in the upper 60s, low 70s. Things progressively heat up with highs in the upper 90s, low 100s.
Posted at 4:27 PM, Jul 05, 2024

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (KGUN) — Lows on Saturday for Cochise County will be in the high 60s, lower 70s.

Things look to heat up throughout the day with highs expected in the high 90s and some places expected to reach 100 degrees or more.

Rain chances remain minimal though showers aren't ruled out.

The big story is the heat as temperatures trend upward going into next week with an area of high pressure bringing with it drier area that will settle in the region going into next week.
