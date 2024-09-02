A warm and dry week ahead in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — It’s been a warm and dry Labor Day for the Tucson metro area and that will be the trend throughout this week.

Drier conditions will eliminate most thunderstorm activity as high pressure brings hotter temperatures later this week.

Lows on Tuesday across the metro area will be in the low-to-mid 70s for most, including Tucson at 74 degrees.

As the day progresses temperatures will continue to rise with highs expected in the high-90s with some areas like Tucson and Marana expected to reach triple digits.

