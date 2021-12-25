A mostly dry Christmas with chance of evening showers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a wet and blustery Christmas Eve across Southern Arizona, we're expecting most areas to stay dry during the day on Christmas with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will hover around the mid-60s.

An unsettled weather pattern continues, however, with scattered showers expected to return in the evening and overnight into Sunday. We are not expecting impressive rainfall totals this weekend. Temperatures on the warmer side will keep mountain snow to a minimum.

On Sunday we'll see another rainy morning, with temperatures dropping a few degrees. Next week colder systems are expected to move through, bringing rain and a better chance for mountain snow.