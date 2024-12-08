A chilly Monday morning start for Cochise County

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (KGUN) — A chilly start to the week expected for much of Cochise County on Monday with morning lows in the mid-30s to low-40s for much of the county. Though some areas like Wilcox could start the day below freezing with a low of around 28 degrees.

Things will warm up, though many places will see highs in the mid-to-upper 60s tomorrow. A few places could reach 70 degrees.

A cooler weather system moiving in from the Pacific Northwest Tuesday into Wednesday could mean more freezing temperatures in the morning for portions of the county.

