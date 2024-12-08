Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A chilly Monday morning start for Cochise County

A chilly start to the week expected for much of Cochise County on Monday with morning lows in the mid-30s to low-40s for much of the county. Though some areas like Wilcox could start the day below freezing with a low of around 28 degrees.
Posted

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (KGUN) — A chilly start to the week expected for much of Cochise County on Monday with morning lows in the mid-30s to low-40s for much of the county. Though some areas like Wilcox could start the day below freezing with a low of around 28 degrees.

Things will warm up, though many places will see highs in the mid-to-upper 60s tomorrow. A few places could reach 70 degrees.

A cooler weather system moiving in from the Pacific Northwest Tuesday into Wednesday could mean more freezing temperatures in the morning for portions of the county.

----

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network