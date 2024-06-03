110 degree chances as heat watch extends through Friday night

TUCSON, Ariz — We will stay above average today and through the rest of the week with a high of 100 degrees, Monday.

A heat watch has been issued for parts of our area, under 5000 feet, from Thursday at 10 a.m. through Friday at 8 p.m.

We could see between 105-110 degrees as the high on Thursday and Friday.

It is never a good time to forget heat safety but the National Weather Service says that this Thursday and Friday, "Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors."

There is a chance for thunderstorms this weekend, albeit a low chance. Expect higher wind gusts Saturday and Sunday of this week.

