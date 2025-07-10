Who are First Amendment auditors? Encounters with them prompted police calls in California

Police in the California coastal community of Pismo Beach received an influx of calls earlier this week about people filming citizens at the local post office. It turns out they were First Amendment auditors.

These people consider themselves to be citizen journalists and exercising their First Amendment rights by filming others in public areas. They often do this at government buildings to hold public servants accountable.

Angel Ramirez was one of the individuals at the post office on Monday and said the auditors were clearly making people feel uncomfortable.

“I saw a woman about late 70s, early 80s pulling her packages in a bag and looking terrified,” Ramirez said. “Being the person that I am, I didn’t want to stand for it, and so I turned on my recording on my phone, asked them why they were spreading misinformation, and he told me, 'because I’m trolling her,' which I think is ridiculous."

The First Amendment Coalition is a nonprofit organization that helps educate people about the First Amendment, but it is not associated with these First Amendment auditors.

However, Executive Director David Snyder explains that these so-called auditors are within their legal rights, which is why police are unable to respond.

“I think the police are probably right here,” Snyder said. “There is a protected right to film matters in public. I will say also that that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re free to harass people, but the right to film in public is an important and foundational First Amendment right.”

Employees at the post office said this is the third time the same group has been there in the last few months.

Another resident, Valerie Mercado, said she encountered the auditors there in early June.

“They were just intentionally trying to provoke people and upset people, which I had no idea why they would do that, but then they said First Amendment, and I’m like okay, the guys are out here trying to do something or sue people,” Mercado said.

Nathanial Plotner is a local First Amendment auditor who said their goal is to stress-test the Constitution.

“What we're doing is testing our right to go to public places like public sidewalks, public pavement, and we film what’s happening and test the reactions of people at these facilities,” Plotner said.

This story was originally published by Makayla Richardson with the Scripps News Group in Santa Barbara.