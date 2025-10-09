The safest corner of the U.S. might surprise you — unless you’re from there

Vermont is the safest state in the U.S., according to a new report from WalletHub for the second consecutive year.

WalletHub compared how all 50 states keep their residents safe, analyzing a list of factors including crime, financial safety, climate disasters and more.

Just like in 2024, four out of five of the safest states based on WalletHub’s 2025 report are in New England:

Vermont (1)

Massachusetts (2)

New Hampshire (3)

Maine (4)

Utah (5)



WalletHub said Vermont topped the list for a number of reasons. The state ranked No. 1 for financial safety and road safety. For this reason, 75% of parents say they believe they live in a safe neighborhood.

Vermont has a low crime rate, one of the lowest unemployment rates, one of the best job growth rates and safe roads, the report said.

What constitutes a "safe" community could vary, Kheir Al-Kodmany, professor of urban planning and policy at the University of Illinois, Chicago, said in reaction to the report.

"Safety is multidimensional," he said. "Crime statistics are important, but so are traffic injury rates, disaster hazards (e.g., flooding, extreme heat, wildfires), air quality, and workplace safety records. Each of these factors affects households differently. For instance, a young professional might prioritize air quality if they are asthmatic, while a family with children might weigh pedestrian safety and school zone traffic incidents more heavily."

At the bottom of the list? The WalletHub report ranks these states as the least safe:

Arkansas (46)

Florida (47)

Texas (48)

Mississippi (49)

Louisiana (50)

The rankings were based on a total score, but states were also ranked in each individual safety category.

Louisiana ranked last in the U.S. for financial safety and emergency preparedness.