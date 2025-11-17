The Farmer's Almanac is calling it quits, but the Old Farmer's Almanac isn't

Sometimes stories change. This one is supposed to be about The Farmer's Almanac calling it quits after more than 200 years.

The Farmer's Almanac has an orange cover. But the Old Farmer's Almanac, the one with the yellow cover, isn't going anywhere.

Derek Holland of the Tattered Cover Bookstore in Denver thinks it's remarkable that the Old Farmer's Almanac is still going strong.

"I think my generation may be the first generation that disregards the usefulness of the almanac," he said.

Turns out Derek has a way of talking about it with so much passion and joy that hours can melt away — like when you find a good book. Of course, the Old Farmer's Almanac isn't for everyone.

Kyla Schilken, a college student working on her thesis held the book and said, "This is something my dad would read for sure."

Aingkhu Ashemu, retail manager at Tattered Cover Book Store, wondered what the definition of "almanac" really means.

Derek, Kyla, and Aingkhu were all up for a little social experiment. Could they find the almanac's estimation for the first snow in Denver?

Derek, cross referencing the 2025 edition, found that it predicts Nov. 23-25 for our first snow. Kyla and Aingkhu found the information much quicker on their phones.

"I like books, and I like people who like books," Derek said. "This is a great place to be."

Derek has been working there for 36 years. He's met presidents, rock stars, sports stars, poets, writers and says its been an amazing front seat for all the books going by.

If this story reads like a book, the first chapter would be about the almanac, but it would end with Derek and his passion — the way he looks at life from the isles of a bookstore.

This story was originally published by Mike Castellucci with the Scripps News Group in Denver.