Suspect in Minnesota lawmaker shootings visited 4 homes of elected officials

The man accused of killing a Minnesota state representative and her husband and shooting a state senator and his wife visited the homes of four elected officials early Saturday morning.

Officials said Vance Boelter arrived at the home of Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman around 2 a.m. in a black SUV outfitted with emergency lights. He was dressed in a black tactical vest, holding a flashlight, and wearing a "hyper-realistic" flesh-colored mask that covered his entire head.

FBI A suspect, believed to be Vance Boelter, approaches a Minnesota lawmaker's home in a latex mask.

According to court documents, surveillance footage shows Boelter shouting, “This is the police. Open the door.”

When the Hoffmans opened the door, Boelter reportedly claimed there had been a shooting at the residence. However, Hoffman’s wife, Yvette, quickly realized Boelter was wearing a mask and told him, “You’re not the real police.” He then allegedly responded, “This is a robbery.”

Yvette Hoffman said her husband tried to push Boelter backward through the front door, at which point Boelter opened fire, striking both of them. Their daughter called 911 and reported that her parents had been shot.

Authorities said Boelter then traveled to the residence of another elected official who was not home. He rang the doorbell repeatedly, identifying himself as a police officer with a warrant, but eventually left.

Boelter next went to the residence of another elected official, where a police officer conducting a wellness check encountered a man believed to be Boelter sitting in an SUV. The officer mistakenly assumed the man was another law enforcement officer.

“The officer tried to speak with that man, but he continued staring straight ahead and did not respond,” court documents state.

The officer proceeded with the wellness check, and Boelter reportedly drove off.

Roughly 90 minutes after the shooting at the Hoffmans’ home, Boelter arrived at the home of state Rep. Melissa Hortman, still impersonating a police officer.

Minnesota Legislature via CNN Newsource Rep. Melissa Hortman, left, Sen. John Hoffman, right.

As officers arrived to conduct a wellness check at the Hortman residence, they saw the suspect standing at the front door.

“Moments after their arrival on scene, Boelter fired several gunshots into the house as he moved forward, entering the Hortmans’ home,” the court documents state.

When officers entered the home, they found Hortman and her husband, Mark, fatally shot. Their family dog was also described as “gravely injured” during the incident.

Boelter fled the scene, abandoning his SUV nearby. Inside the vehicle, authorities found notebooks containing the names of approximately 45 politicians.

He remained on the run for nearly two days before being captured Sunday night in a wooded area of Sibley County, about 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis.

Ramsey County Sheriff's Office Vance Boelter

Boelter is facing a long list of state and federal charges, including murder, attempted murder and stalking.

If convicted, he could face life in prison or possibly the death penalty.

