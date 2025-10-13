Small plane crash near Fort Worth, Texas, kills 2 and sparks fire

On Sunday, two people aboard a small plane were killed after it crashed in Fort Worth, Texas.

The crash occurred Sunday afternoon near a small airfield in suburban Fort Worth.

The aftermath of the crash was captured on video from a camera at a business nearby. First responders said the crash caused a fire that spread to parked semi trailers and campers, as well as a commercial building.

Officials pronounced the two occupants of the plane dead at the scene. No one on the ground was injured in the event.

Officials could not immediately say where the plane, a Beech King Air C90, had taken off from or where it was going. A representative for the nearby Hicks Airfield told The New York Times the plane had not taken off from that airstrip.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

