Officials confirm shooting at Georgia high school, casualties reported

A shooting was reported at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, 45 miles outside of Atlanta, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Officials said multiple casualties were reported at the high school and a large police presence was on hand. The condition of those wounded is unknown.

"I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state," Gov. Brian Kemp said in a social media post. "We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation."

First responders were called out at 10:23 a.m. on the report of an active shooter, the county office said.

One suspect is in custody, officials said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations confirmed it is responding to the shooting and was urging the public to "stay clear while authorities investigate."

The White House confirmed that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting by Homeland Security Adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall.

