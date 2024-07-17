President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19, cancels speaking appearance

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, Scripps News has confirmed. The president was scheduled to speak at an event for UnidosUS but has canceled that appearance.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president tested positive after an event in Las Vegas, and said he is vaccinated and boosted and has mild symptoms. The president will return to Delaware and self-isolate at his beach home in Rehoboth while he works, the White House said.

The president's doctor said he was experiencing upper respiratory symptoms including a runny nose and a non-productive cough along with "general malaise."

When the president reported not feeling well, he was given a rapid COVID-19 test and the results came back as positive. A PCR test to confirm the results was pending by Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor, President Biden's doctor, said the president's respiratory rate was normal and his temperature was normal at 97.8, along with a normal pulse oximeter reading of 97%, per a statement obtained by Scripps News. President Biden received a first dose of Paxlovid.

The president and CEO of UnidosUS, Janet Murguía said, "Regrettably, I was just on the phone with President Biden and he shared his deep disappointment at not being able to join us this afternoon. The President has been at many events as we all know, and he just tested positive for Covid. So of course, we understand that he needs to take the precautions that were recommended and he did not want to put anybody at risk."

Reporters at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas said the president leaned out of the window of the presidential state car, known as "The Beast," and gave the press a thumbs-up on Wednesday afternoon. He was not wearing a mask at the time.

When asked how he felt, President Biden responded, "Good ... I feel good.” The president then walked up stairs and boarded Air Force One.