Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion after 41 drawings without a winner

It has been since Sept. 6 that anyone has hit all six numbers in the multistate Powerball lottery, causing the jackpot to grow with each drawing.

On Wednesday, the streak of drawings without a winner grew to 41, as no one matched the five white balls and one Powerball. Without a winner, Friday's jackpot will hit $1 billion million, making it the seventh-largest jackpot in the lottery's history.

If someone wins the jackpot, they have the option of choosing the $1 billion payment spread over 29 years, or a lump sum worth about $461.3 million before tax.

The Sept. 6 drawing, which marked the last time someone hit all six numbers, produced two winners. The winners opted to split that drawing's $1.7 billion jackpot.

Although Wednesday's drawing did not result in a jackpot winner, players in Maryland, Michigan and New Jersey won $1 million by matching all five white ball numbers.

The numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 10, 16, 29, 33, 69 and red Powerball 22.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million.

Powerball also offers prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million, and the odds of winning a smaller prize are about 1 in 25.

Powerball is played in 45 states and Washington, D.C.

Since Powerball lengthened the odds of hitting all six numbers in 2015, the multistate lottery has generally had six to nine winners a year. All 10 of its largest jackpots have also occurred since 2015. The largest Powerball jackpot in history was $2.04 billion, won on Nov. 7, 2022.