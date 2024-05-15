Ohio bar goes viral for banning people under 30 years old on weekends

An Ohio bar is drawing mixed reactions online after implementing a controversial new age-restriction policy that favors the more mature crowd over the younger — often rowdier — crowd of drinkers.

Donerick's Pub in Groveport, Ohio, announced earlier this month that only patrons aged 30 or older will be allowed into the bar on weekends.

"30 & up Friday and Saturday nights!! No exceptions," the bar said in a notice posted on its Facebook page.

The decision by Donerick's appeared to be in response to reports from some Facebook users of a fight that recently broke out at the establishment. Older clientele praised the new policy but younger bargoers questioned whether it was the best way to address the issue.

"Age doesn't matter," replied Facebook user Bj Edgar. "It's the atmosphere you create as a bar. ... Plenty of bars in downtown Cincinnati do okay with the younger crowds. The issue is your bar."

Another user agreed that an age restriction may not be the best policy, but applauded Donerick's for taking action to address the issue in a timely manner.

"Hats off to the bar for trying something to remedy the situation," Wayne Baker wrote. "It might not be the best choice but it's better than doing nothing. Time will tell if it works or not. I used to be in the industry and saw a few incidents crush a thriving business because nothing was done. Good luck and I hope you find a solution that works."

Some others questioned the legality of the new policy. But according to the Civil Rights Act of 1964, it prohibits the discrimination — or refusal of service — to anyone on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. There is no mention of age.

Donerick's has not publicly addressed the new policy, but did say in a Facebook comment that they "will try different methods to keep the violence down."