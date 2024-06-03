Watch Now
Man hospitalized after shark attack near San Diego

Lifeguards said the man sustained significant injuries to his torso, left arm, and hand, but is expected to survive.
A 46-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being attacked by a shark while swimming off a Del Mar beach near San Diego. (Scripps News San Diego)
Posted at 11:23 AM, Jun 03, 2024

A 46-year-old California man has been hospitalized after a shark attack Sunday morning, city lifeguards told Scripps News San Diego.

Chief Jon Edelbrock said that the incident occurred around 9 a.m. Sunday while the man was training with a dozen other swimmers about 100 yards offshore from the Beach Safety Center in Del Mar, California.

He sustained significant injuries to his torso, left arm, and hand and was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. Lifeguard officials said he is expected to survive.

In accordance with California Marine Safety Chiefs Association and the California State University Long Beach Shark Lab protocols, lifeguards have closed Del Mar beaches for swimming and surfing. Signs have also been posted to notify beachgoers of the incident.

The water closure will remain in place until Tuesday.

