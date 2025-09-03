Judge reverses Trump administration funding cuts to Harvard University

In a win for Harvard University, a federal judge has reversed the Trump administration's freeze on billions of federal dollars in research grants for the Ivy League school.

U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston ruled that the Trump administration illegally retaliated against Harvard after the Cambridge, Massachusetts, university rejected White House demands that the school must make sweeping policy changes in response to antisemitism allegations on campus.

The Trump administration claimed Harvard failed to protect students from harassment following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, citing what it describes as lax disciplinary policies during on-campus protests. Harvard, however, argued it has already taken steps to combat antisemitism — and refused to cave to what the university described as political threats.

