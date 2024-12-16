Teen kills teacher, fellow student at Wisconsin Christian school

A gunman killed two people and injured numerous others at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday.

Police initially said the gunman killed four people, but revised the number back to two Monday afternoon.

The victims who died include a teacher and a teenage student, according to Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was pronounced dead while on the way to the hospital.

Police said they cannot currently share the name, age or gender of the shooter because of the ongoing investigation.

Chief Barnes also encouraged the public to carefully check the sources of information they share about the incident, asking them to rely on trusted journalists and police and other officials to minimize the spread of misinformation.

Police said they began receiving reports about an active shooter at 10:57 a.m. When police arrived minutes later, officers located multiple gunshot victims.

The suspect, a student at the school, was found dead at the school. No officers fired shots, Barnes said. He added that police have been in contact with the shooter's family.

Two students remain in the hospital in critical condition, according to police. A teacher and three other students had non life-threatening injuries. Two of them have been released from the hospital as of Monday afternoon.

President Joe Biden and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said they are closely monitoring the situation.

"We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond," Evers said.

Abundant Life Christian School was founded in 1978, according to its website. It offers classes for children in kindergarten through 12th grade.



