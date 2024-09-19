Arizona teacher helps students tap into their cultural roots with mariachi music

This week marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month and Scripps News continues to celebrate by recognizing the contributions and cultural achievements of Hispanic Americans.

Mariachi music has been a staple of Mexican culture for centuries and Scripps News traveled to a school in Arizona where one teacher is putting in the effort to help his students tap into their cultural roots.

For more than a decade, Tolleson Elementary music teacher Efrain Casillas has been unlocking gates and opening doors for children at Desert Oasis Elementary in Maricopa County.

"I asked the students what type of music they like and mariachi was what they liked," Casillas said. "I said 'well, I guess I gotta learn to play mariachi music.'"

So he tuned up his skills and began helping his students embrace their latino culture, the music and the Spanish language.

Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Casillas is credited with creating the school district's first mariachi group. He told Scripps News that he was surprised by how quickly they caught on.

"I didn't know that it was going to be this popular with the students," Casillas said. "...a lot of them told me it's because 'this is the music that I like.' Other ones were telling me 'because my parents like this music, my grandmother likes this music.'"

It's an example of traditional music transcending generations and onto big stages — captivating kids of all ages.

"Mariachi is just different because it has everything," one student said. "It has the passion, it has the love, it has the rhythm, it has the dancing, it has everything."

It also has universal notes that can overcome barriers.

"When I first came into this country, I didn't know a word in English," Casillas recalled.

Despite being tasked with adapting to a new country and learning a new language, this year Casillas still managed to land a coveted spotlight.

"This is when my students went to play for the Easter egg roll at the White House," he said pointing to a photo. "Yeah, this is a very special moment because this is the first mariachi to — kids mariachi — to make it to the White House."

It was an honor that came after he was named Arizona's teacher of the year.

"Here I am shaking the hand of the president of the United States," Casillas said with a smile.

These are reminders of moments and lessons that inspire former and current students — ones that Casillas says he wants his students to share on the biggest stages.