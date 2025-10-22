Driver arrested after crashing vehicle into White House security gate

A driver crashed a vehicle into a White House security gate Tuesday night, prompting a brief security scare.

The Secret Service said authorities quickly arrested the driver, and the vehicle was later cleared as safe. The agency has not released information about the individual or a possible motive.

President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time of the crash, The New York Times reported, but the building was not placed on lockdown.

The incident is the latest in a series of vehicle crashes targeting White House barriers in recent years. Two similar cases occurred in 2024, including one that killed the driver.

In 2023, authorities arrested a Missouri man who flew to Washington, rented a moving truck, rammed a barrier and waved a Nazi flag. Investigators said he planned to “seize power and be put in charge of the nation,” and charging documents alleged he intended to “kill the president, if that’s what I have to do.”

