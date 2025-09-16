Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Utah prosecutors pursue death penalty for man accused in Charlie Kirk’s murder

Official mugshot
Mugshot of Tyler Robinson
Utah prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against Tyler Robinson, who is accused of killing Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

"The murder of Charlie Kirk is an American tragedy," Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said.

Robinson is facing numerous felony charges, including aggravated murder, obstruction of justice and witness tampering.

Gray said Robinson instructed his roommate to delete incriminating text messages and not to talk to the police.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

