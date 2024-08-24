Potential jurors warn public would ‘burn the courthouse’ if Kohberger case ends in acquittal

A new filing from Bryan Kohberger’s defense team warns that potential jurors predicted violence in the streets if the alleged killer is acquitted at trial.

Kohberger is charged with the brutal murders of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves at their home near the University of Idaho. Six weeks after the students were stabbed to death, Kohberger was arrested.

Kohberger’s defense team has been fighting to move the trial, currently scheduled to begin in June 2025 in Latah County. The defense team conducted a phone survey of hundreds of potential jurors, asking them many questions about their knowledge of the case.

In response, prosecutors argued that the murders were so high-profile and that media coverage was so “pervasive and wide-ranging” that moving the trial would not likely yield jurors who are unfamiliar with the case.

Kohberger’s defense filed a response, arguing that during its survey, Latah County residents acknowledged their own bias in their answers to a question posed about what would happen if the defendant was not convicted.

“They’d burn the courthouse down. Outrage would be a mild description.”

“They would probably find him and kill him.”

“There would likely be a riot and he wouldn’t last long outside because someone would do the good ole’ boy justice.”

“Riots, parents would take care of him.”

By comparison, prospective jurors surveyed in Ada County offered very different responses to the same question.

“They would go on with life as always.”

“I think they would take it well.”

“I don’t know if there would be super strong feelings.”

The defense filing also points to two recent cases, Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell, who had their trials moved from Fremont County to Ada County because of publicity.

The motion is scheduled to be argued at a hearing on Aug. 29.

This story was originally published by Lauren Silver at CourtTV.