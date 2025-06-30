Juror has issues with deliberation instructions in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial

Not long after jurors in the federal criminal trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs began their deliberations Monday morning, the foreperson sent a note to the judge claiming they were concerned one juror was having trouble following instructions.

The jury, made up of eight men and four women, started deliberating the charges around 11:30 a.m. ET after Judge Arun Subramanian went over the legal instructions for about two hours.

A little over an hour later, the jury foreperson sent a note alerting the court that there were concerns about a specific member, identified only as a male scientist, not being able to follow the instructions that were given.

Subramanian reviewed responses to the note from both the prosecution and the defense.

The response sent back to the jury around 2 p.m. ET leaned towards the prosecutors' proposal, stating, "I received your note. I remind every juror of their duty to deliberate and obligation to follow my instruction on the law."

The note also said something about not revealing specifics about their deliberations in future notes.

There are five alternate jurors on standby for the case, according to The Associated Press.

If a juror is replaced, it wouldn't be the first time for this ongoing trial.

Earlier this month, a juror was dismissed over discrepancies about where he lived.

Combs, 55, had been accused of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Throughout the months-long trial, 34 witnesses were called to stand by the prosecution to paint a picture of a man they said "used power, violence and fear to get what he wanted."

The defense acknowledged that Combs had a violent side, but they insisted all of the sex acts were consensual.