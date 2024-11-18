FBI: Hispanic and LGBTQ individuals report receiving offensive text messages

The FBI is investigating offensive text messages and emails being sent to Hispanic and LGBTQ Americans.

The agency says people have been told they were selected for deportation or to report to a "re-education camp."

"Although we have not received reports of violent acts stemming from these offensive messages, we are evaluating all reported incidents and engaging with the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division," the FBI said in a statement. "We are also sharing information with our law enforcement partners and community, academia, and faith leaders."

The FBI says the messages being sent to Hispanic and LGBTQ individuals are similar to those that have been sent to some African Americans in at least 10 states.

One individual told Scripps News that he received a text message that was ordering Black people to report to plantations for slavery.

"This is potentially a hate crime and it's even possible that you might call this a racially motivated violent extremist threat," said Ken Gray, former FBI special agent.

It's unclear who is behind the messages. People who receive them are encouraged to file a report with the FBI by phone at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.