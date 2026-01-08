3 arrested, 1 at large after break-in at home of Browns QB Shedeur Sanders

Authorities in Ohio say three people have been arrested and one person remains at large in connection to a burglary last November at the home of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

During a Thursday morning news conference, the Medina County Sheriff's Office identified the suspects as Jarvet Myrick, Deandrez Jackson and Maurice Exavier Taylor. Myrick was arrested on Nov. 16, Jackson on Dec. 16, and Taylor on Dec. 29. All three are facing second-degree felony burglary charges.

Additionally, a fourth person — Carlos Deanthony Morris — has been identified as a fourth suspect. He is not in custody and has a warrant out for his arrest on a felony burglary charge. Authorities said he's from the Decatur/DeKalb area of Georgia.

According to lead investigator Rodney Rees, the suspects used a stolen rental car from Atlanta and drove to Ohio, where they stayed at a local hotel prior to committing the burglary.

Surveillance cameras from Sanders' property captured three men entering the home. They were also spotted on a neighbor's security camera and a Flock camera system.

Rees said that most of what the burglars took was designer tote bags and other high-priced items. Authorities said the Medina County Sheriff's Office worked with investigators in Georgia, and the trio was arrested in that state following the investigation in Ohio. The suspects are currently in custody in Georgia and will be extradited to Ohio to face charges.

Rees was asked why the trio allegedly traveled to Ohio to specifically burglarize Sanders' home.

"They target high-end individuals who have a lot of money, and they go to their houses, they break in, and they take anything of value, and they go and sell it," Rees said.

The property taken from Sanders' home hasn't been recovered.

Rees the group may also be connected to break-ins at other locations across the country. Details about those burglaries haven't been released.

Sanders spoke out about having his home broken into back in November 2025:

