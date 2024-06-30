11 people injured in escalator malfunction after Milwaukee Brewers game

Eleven people were injured Saturday when an escalator malfunctioned at American Family Field in Milwaukee following the Brewers' loss to the Chicago Cubs, a team official said.

Six people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and five others were treated at the ballpark, according to Tyler Barnes, the senior vice president of communications and affiliate operations for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The escalator's malfunction resulted "in an increased downward speed," Barnes said in a statement.

Other details were not immediately available.

Saturday's 5-3 loss ended the Brewers' winning streak at five games.