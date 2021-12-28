Two Americas: A look at food insecurity in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For many in our area, finding where the next meal is not guaranteed.

Jesus Sandoval, a father of three, had to borrow $10 from a neighbor to get gas just to get to the Casa Maria Soup Kitchen.

"I took the risk and drove over there because I knew it was for sure food," Sandoval said.

Sandoval collected a box of food that he hopes will last a week.

"You know how humble it is to go somewhere like that," Sandoval said. "Sometimes you have to do it in order for your kids just to eat something as simple as a sandwich; something simple as a soup."

The food is now one less thing he will have to worry about in the week ahead.

His wife had been in the hospital for a month with COVID-19 and during the time he had to stay home to take care of his kids. The bills started to pile up, Sandoval said.

"It's real," Sandoval said. "It's not a game, it's sad."

In their house dishes sit piled up in the sink and the laundry machine is empty as they try to conserve water. He also worries the electricity will be next.

Despite the hardships, Sandoval said Tucson has helped him.

"In Tucson there are places to get food; there are places to get clothes," Sandoval said."We got to help one another, push each other up not down."

His wife is now home from the hospital. Sandoval has been able to return to work and hopes to get back on track in the new year.

----

