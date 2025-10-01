Two Amazon delivery drones crash into crane in Phoenix area

TOLLESON, AZ — The Tolleson Police Department is investigating after two Amazon delivery drones crashed on Wednesday morning.
Officials say they are working an active investigation after the two drones crashed into a crane that was in a commercial area near 96th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.
It's unclear if anyone was injured during the incident.
ABC15 reached out to Amazon which provided the following statement: “We’re aware of an incident involving two Prime Air drones in Tolleson, Arizona. We’re currently working with the relevant authorities to investigate.”
This is a developing story and will be updated once new information becomes available.