Two Amazon delivery drones crash into crane in Phoenix area

It's unclear if there were any injuries
TOLLESON, AZ — The Tolleson Police Department is investigating after two Amazon delivery drones crashed on Wednesday morning.

Officials say they are working an active investigation after the two drones crashed into a crane that was in a commercial area near 96th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

It's unclear if anyone was injured during the incident.

ABC15 reached out to Amazon which provided the following statement: “We’re aware of an incident involving two Prime Air drones in Tolleson, Arizona. We’re currently working with the relevant authorities to investigate.”

This is a developing story and will be updated once new information becomes available.

