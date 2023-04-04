Watch Now
Tuzigoot National Monument closed due to 100-acre brush fire near Cottonwood

Posted at 6:15 PM, Apr 03, 2023
CLARKDALE, AZ — The Tuzigoot National Monument and surrounding trails are closed Monday afternoon because of a wildfire.

The Coconino National Forest Service says the fire was first spotted Sunday night and is now believed to be approximately 100 acres.

Tuzigoot National Monument is northwest of Cottonwood and east of Clarkdale.

Approximately 100 firefighters and other personnel are working the fire. Fire officials say the Tuzigoot observatory lookout area has been burned through.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The Tuzigoot National Monument and all trail access leading into Tavasci Marsh are closed to the public until further notice, according to the Coconino National Forest Service.

Smoke from this fire may be visible in the communities of Clarkdale and Cottonwood.

Fire officials say heavy winds expected today continue to be an issue as they work to contain the fire.

