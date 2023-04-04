Tuzigoot National Monument closed due to 100-acre brush fire near Cottonwood

CLARKDALE, AZ — The Tuzigoot National Monument and surrounding trails are closed Monday afternoon because of a wildfire.

The Coconino National Forest Service says the fire was first spotted Sunday night and is now believed to be approximately 100 acres.

Tuzigoot National Monument is northwest of Cottonwood and east of Clarkdale.

Approximately 100 firefighters and other personnel are working the fire. Fire officials say the Tuzigoot observatory lookout area has been burned through.

News Release Date: April 3, 2023

Contact: Joëlle Baird, 928-606-3154



CLARKDALE, Ariz. – The Tuzigoot Fire, located within Tuzigoot National Monument is approximately 100 acres in size. The fire began the evening of April 2 and is being closely monitored… — Coconino NF (@CoconinoNF) April 3, 2023

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The Tuzigoot National Monument and all trail access leading into Tavasci Marsh are closed to the public until further notice, according to the Coconino National Forest Service.

Smoke from this fire may be visible in the communities of Clarkdale and Cottonwood.

Fire officials say heavy winds expected today continue to be an issue as they work to contain the fire.