Turquoise Alert issued for 13-year-old in Apache Junction

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — A Turquoise Alert was issued for 13-year-old Skyler Conville Tuesday night.

The alert says Conville is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 125 pounds.

She has brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing camo pants, a dark gray shirt, and a pink bonnet.

The alert also says she was last seen inside a white early 2000's Chevy Impala.

Conville is also believed to be win an unidentified adult man in his 50's or 60's, with brown eyes, black and gray hair, along with a beard.

The man was last seen wearing a tank top, black shorts, and black sneakers.

If you have any information, you're asked to call 911.