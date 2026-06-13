Tucson teacher facing child pornography charges allowed to travel out of town

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN 9) — A Tucson teacher facing child pornography charges has received court permission to travel out of town for a week.

A Superior Court judge approved travel for Timothy James Sonier from July 5-11.

Sonier, 48, was arrested at Dodge Traditional Magnet School in March after investigators identified him as the suspect in a case that began in December 2025.

Sonier taught at Dodge Traditional Magnet School and served as a coach at Salpointe Catholic High School.

The Tucson Police Department was first notified about Sonier by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after the cloud service Synchronoss reported that one of its users had uploaded at least one image or video of suspected child sexual abuse material to its cloud infrastructure.

Law enforcement reviewed the tip and found that it met the criteria for sexual exploitation of a minor.

Detectives with TPD's Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit worked with the department's Forensic Electronic Media Unit and Homeland Security Investigations to identify Sonier as the suspect.

A warrant was obtained for Sonier's Synchronoss account, and a review of its contents revealed images and video of child sexual abuse material. Investigators also observed a screenshot in a message that depicted a transaction of $20 with child sexual abuse material just below the transaction, indicating that child sexual abuse material was purchased or sold, according to the interim complaint.

On March 26, investigators served search warrants at Sonier's eastside Tucson home and at Dodge Traditional Magnet School. Authorities seized several electronic devices, and a forensic review led to probable cause to charge him with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

After being read his Miranda rights, Sonier admitted to having child sexual abuse material on his phone in a secure folder and provided the passcode. More than 10 videos and images of sexual abuse material were found in the folder, according to the complaint.

Sonier is due back in court next month.