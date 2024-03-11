Tucson native wins Oscar for best adapted screenplay

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson native Cord Jefferson is taking home the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for his film, "American Fiction."

Jefferson beat out box office powerhouses Barbie and Oppenheimer for the award.

Jefferson and "American Fiction" are also nominated for best picture.

"American Fiction" also has nominations in several other categories. Jeffrey Wright is nominated for best actor in a leading role, Sterling K. Brown was nominated for best actor in a supporting role, and Laura Karpman is nominated for best original score.

