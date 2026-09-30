Tucson Fire Department responds to 4 water rescues in span of hours

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to four swift water rescues in the span of a couple of hours on South Wilmot Road Tuesday afternoon.

Tucson Fire says the calls for the four water rescues happened at 2:29 p.m., 2:56 p.m., 3:32 p.m. and 3:41 p.m.

Crews were dispatched to multiple stranded cars that were struck in standing water. All the drivers were able to walk away with no injuries.

Six inches of water is enough to knock someone off their feet and 12 inches can sweep away most cars, according to Tucson Fire.

The fire department encourages drivers to turn around, don't drown.

