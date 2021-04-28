Deadly wreck shuts down westbound Interstate 10 at Kolb Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A deadly wreck shut down westbound Interstate 10 near Kolb Road Wednesday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation and Arizona Department of Public Safety.

During the closure, vehicles exited Kolb and used the frontage road to re-enter the freeway at Wilmot.

An ADOT spokesman said the crash involved a semi and a car.

A DPS spokesman said someone died in the crash.

There was no time slated for the road to reopen.

---------------------

