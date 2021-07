TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Route 191 was shut down in both directions east of Tucson and south of Interstate 10 due to a Tuesday wreck.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the closure was between mileposts 51 and 55, from south of Cochise to north of Sunsites.

There was no timetable to reopen the road.

State Route 80 worked as an alternate route.

