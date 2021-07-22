Wreck shuts down eastbound Irvington at Palo Verde

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Thursday morning wreck shut down eastbound Irvington Road at Palo Verde Road.
Deputies are currently on scene of a collision on Irvington Road and Palo Verde Road.— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) July 22, 2021
Eastbound Irvington Road is closed at Palo Verde Road.
Traffic will be delayed. Motorists are asked to find alternate routes if traveling in the area. pic.twitter.com/PTKQJxOzCH
Drexel Road or Benson Highway worked as alternates.
