Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideTraffic

Actions

Wreck shuts down eastbound Irvington at Palo Verde

A Thursday morning wreck shut down eastbound Irvington Road at Palo Verde Road.
Posted at 10:08 AM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 13:08:44-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Thursday morning wreck shut down eastbound Irvington Road at Palo Verde Road.

Drexel Road or Benson Highway worked as alternates.

---------------------

Visit kgun9.com/traffic for the latest construction updates and traffic hotspots.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!