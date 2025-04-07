Westbound I-10 closed in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The westbound lanes of I-10 are closed near Avra Valley Road in Marana due to a deadly crash, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS says a pedestrian attempting to cross the highway was hit by several vehicles. An investigation is underway.

There is no estimated time to reopen.

Avra Valley Road is also closed in both directions between Trico and Garvey, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's department says it is a serious single vehicle crash, but were not able to share more.