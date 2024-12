TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two lanes are blocked on I-10 near the I-19 interchange in Tucson.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a FedEx truck collided with the median before tipping over.

The driver was not hurt.

Crew are currently working to turn the truck upright to clear the blockage.

