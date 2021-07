TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monday storms knocked multiple power poles down on Trico Road.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Trico was closed north and east of Santa Cruz River.

Other storm-caused closures included Manville Road from Avra to Antelope Roads and Summit Street east of Summit Point Drive at the Franco Wash.

For updates on road closures, call (520) 547-7510.

---------------------

Visit kgun9.com/traffic for the latest construction updates and traffic hotspots.