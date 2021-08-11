School bus crash shuts down Valencia Road Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A school bus wreck shut down Valencia Road between Camino de la Tierra and Caballo Road Wednesday.
Deputies have responded to a collision Valencia Rd and Camino de la Tierra involving a school bus and a truck. No children were on the bus— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) August 11, 2021
East and westbound Valencia Rd is closed between Camino de la Tierra and Caballo Rd
If traveling in this are please find alternate routes pic.twitter.com/V0HEFrCZcp
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the wreck involved a bus and a truck. No children were on the bus.
According to Drexel Heights Fire, Lifenet was requested to transport injured patients to the hospital.
Cardinal and Bilby worked as alternates.
---------------------
Visit kgun9.com/traffic for the latest construction updates and traffic hotspots.