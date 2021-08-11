Watch
School bus crash shuts down Valencia Road Wednesday

Drexel Heights Fire District
A school bus wreck shut down Valencia Road between Camino de la Tierra and Caballo Road Wednesday.
Posted at 7:58 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 11:25:26-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A school bus wreck shut down Valencia Road between Camino de la Tierra and Caballo Road Wednesday.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the wreck involved a bus and a truck. No children were on the bus.

According to Drexel Heights Fire, Lifenet was requested to transport injured patients to the hospital.

Cardinal and Bilby worked as alternates.

---------------------

Visit kgun9.com/traffic for the latest construction updates and traffic hotspots.

