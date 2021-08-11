School bus crash shuts down Valencia Road Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A school bus wreck shut down Valencia Road between Camino de la Tierra and Caballo Road Wednesday.

Deputies have responded to a collision Valencia Rd and Camino de la Tierra involving a school bus and a truck. No children were on the bus



East and westbound Valencia Rd is closed between Camino de la Tierra and Caballo Rd



If traveling in this are please find alternate routes pic.twitter.com/V0HEFrCZcp — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) August 11, 2021

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the wreck involved a bus and a truck. No children were on the bus.

According to Drexel Heights Fire, Lifenet was requested to transport injured patients to the hospital.

Cardinal and Bilby worked as alternates.

---------------------

Visit kgun9.com/traffic for the latest construction updates and traffic hotspots.