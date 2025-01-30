Pima County repaving roads across Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County transportation is beginning a road pavement repair and preservation program, starting Monday, February 3rd.
Over the course of 3 weeks, the following roads will see delays:
- Ina Road from La Cholla Boulevard to west of Camino de la Tierra
- Mona Lisa Road from Magee Road to Orange Grove Road
- Magee Road from 1st Avenue to the east end of the road
- Ina Road from Pima Canyon Drive [JH1] to Campbell Avenue
- Chula Vista Road from 1st Avenue to Camino Cielo
- Rudasill Road from Oracle Road to 1st Avenue
- Hacienda del Sol from Sunrise Drive to Camino Pablo
- Dodge Boulevard from Kleindale Road to Fort Lowell Road
- Pontatoc Road from Sunrise Drive to San Simeon
- River Road from Swan Road to Craycroft Road
- Territory Drive from Craycroft Road to Grey Mountain Trail
- Sabino Canyon Road from Cloud Road to Katchina Court
- Bear Canyon Road from Snyder Road to south of Indian Canyon Road
- Snyder Road from Valle to Hidden Valley Road
- Snyder Road from Palisade Drive to Soldier Trail
- Mount Lemmon Short Road from Catalina Highway to Solder Trail
- Soldier Trail from Mount Lemmon Short Road to Snyder Road
- Fort Lowell Road from Houghton Road to Soldier Trail
- Houghton Road from Fort Lowell Road to Flintlock Trail
- Oracle Jaynes Station Road from Mona Lisa Road to San Joaquin Avenue
