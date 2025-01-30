Watch Now
KGUN 9Traffic and Gas Prices

Actions

Pima County repaving roads across Tucson

The repaving operations will begin Monday, February 3rd and include about 20 projects over three weeks
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County transportation is beginning a road pavement repair and preservation program, starting Monday, February 3rd.

Over the course of 3 weeks, the following roads will see delays:

  • Ina Road from La Cholla Boulevard to west of Camino de la Tierra
  • Mona Lisa Road from Magee Road to Orange Grove Road
  • Magee Road from 1st Avenue to the east end of the road
  • Ina Road from Pima Canyon Drive [JH1] to Campbell Avenue
  • Chula Vista Road from 1st Avenue to Camino Cielo
  • Rudasill Road from Oracle Road to 1st Avenue
  • Hacienda del Sol from Sunrise Drive to Camino Pablo
  • Dodge Boulevard from Kleindale Road to Fort Lowell Road
  • Pontatoc Road from Sunrise Drive to San Simeon
  • River Road from Swan Road to Craycroft Road
  • Territory Drive from Craycroft Road to Grey Mountain Trail
  • Sabino Canyon Road from Cloud Road to Katchina Court
  • Bear Canyon Road from Snyder Road to south of Indian Canyon Road
  • Snyder Road from Valle to Hidden Valley Road
  • Snyder Road from Palisade Drive to Soldier Trail
  • Mount Lemmon Short Road from Catalina Highway to Solder Trail
  • Soldier Trail from Mount Lemmon Short Road to Snyder Road
  • Fort Lowell Road from Houghton Road to Soldier Trail 
  • Houghton Road from Fort Lowell Road to Flintlock Trail 
  • Oracle Jaynes Station Road from Mona Lisa Road to San Joaquin Avenue

For more details, head to their website.

WATCH GOOD MORNING TUCSON:

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HELP OTHERS FIND THE BEST GAS PRICES