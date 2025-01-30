Pima County repaving roads across Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County transportation is beginning a road pavement repair and preservation program, starting Monday, February 3rd.

Over the course of 3 weeks, the following roads will see delays:



Ina Road from La Cholla Boulevard to west of Camino de la Tierra

Mona Lisa Road from Magee Road to Orange Grove Road

Magee Road from 1st Avenue to the east end of the road

Ina Road from Pima Canyon Drive [JH1] to Campbell Avenue

Chula Vista Road from 1st Avenue to Camino Cielo

Rudasill Road from Oracle Road to 1st Avenue

Hacienda del Sol from Sunrise Drive to Camino Pablo

Dodge Boulevard from Kleindale Road to Fort Lowell Road

Pontatoc Road from Sunrise Drive to San Simeon

River Road from Swan Road to Craycroft Road

Territory Drive from Craycroft Road to Grey Mountain Trail

Sabino Canyon Road from Cloud Road to Katchina Court

Bear Canyon Road from Snyder Road to south of Indian Canyon Road

Snyder Road from Valle to Hidden Valley Road

Snyder Road from Palisade Drive to Soldier Trail

Mount Lemmon Short Road from Catalina Highway to Solder Trail

Soldier Trail from Mount Lemmon Short Road to Snyder Road

Fort Lowell Road from Houghton Road to Soldier Trail

Houghton Road from Fort Lowell Road to Flintlock Trail

Oracle Jaynes Station Road from Mona Lisa Road to San Joaquin Avenue

For more details, head to their website.

