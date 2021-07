TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wreck shut down La Canada and Naranja intersection Monday.

Oro Valley police said the intersection was closed in all directions.

La Canada and Naranja accident with vehicles blocking all directions. Tow truck in route pic.twitter.com/cVZGeSpDol — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) July 19, 2021

Tangerine and La Cholla worked as alternates.

