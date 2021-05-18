It's going to look different.

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — ADOT's contractor shifted eastbound traffic at the Houghton Road exit ramp to a location further south of the old exit overnight Monday. The existing signals were also moved, aligning with the new, temporary ramp. All this work was done to give the contractor needed space to continue building the new six-lane Houghton bridge over the freeway.

This work will allow the Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) at Houghton to proceed to an expected completion by fall 2021.

All the Houghton exits have now been shifted further away from the bridge work, with the westbound exit and signals moved a couple weeks ago.

On the other side of the county, portions of the Cortaro Interchange in Tucson are scheduled to close overnight Monday, May 24, and Tuesday, May 25, for pavement and striping improvements.

Work hours will be between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

During that time, the I-10 exit ramps to Cortaro Road will close, and Cortaro Road will close to all traffic beneath I-10. To cross I-10, you'll need to use an alternate route, like Twin Peaks or Ina.

Starting Wednesday morning, May 26, the westbound Cortaro Road traffic lanes near the interchange will open in a new configuration, as the shared traffic movement under I-10 will be separated. ADOT confidently predicts this new lane striping configuration will allow for improved traffic signal operations.

We shall see if it helps. As always, I'll welcome your observation as to whether it's working or not.

By the way, the proper name of the roadway is Cortaro Farms Road, if you're east of I-10 and Cortaro Road if you're west of I-10. If you observe the area's street signs, it will confirm the difference.

