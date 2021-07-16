New type of interchange project underway at I-10 and Houghton

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation has a major project underway at I-10 and Houghton Road.

The new type of interchange called a 'Diverging Diamond Interchange' is expected to be finished by the end of this year.

The new interchange will affect traffic flow onto and off of I-10.

You can see how the interchange works in the video below:

New Houghton Road Diverging Diamond Interchange

Entering cars can turn left or right onto the freeway using the divided lanes of the exchange. That means some drivers will drive on the left of the road for a brief period.

It will also add stop lights to allow those exchange lanes to cross back over each other and correct the flow of traffic.

This type of interchange is safer, ADOT says. This interchange will accommodate growth that area of town is seeing.

By the year 2045, Houghton Road is expected to see up to a 500-percent increase in traffic.