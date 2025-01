TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — I-10 eastbound is closed in Lordsburg, New Mexico after a crash overnight.

According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, the highway was closed last night around 10:30 p.m. due to a crash between Lordsburg and Steins.

This morning, New Mexico traffic cameras show a backup heading east bound, but the website still says both directions are closed.

