How to get speed humps in your neighborhood

Do you want them installed? There's a process and a cost.
Several callers and emailers have been wondering how to get speed humps installed in their neighborhood. Photo via City of Tucson.
Posted at 7:10 AM, Mar 29, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Recently, several callers and emailers have been wondering how to get speed humps installed in their neighborhood. A caller today says she owns a couple of homes, located near a bar. Vehicles speed through the neighborhood nightly.

An emailer wondered about the process, as she's seen a neighbor gathering signatures on a petition to submit to TDOTM, asking for them in her neighborhood.

It's more complicated than simply asking for them to be installed. The interest level of the neighborhood is gauged by a formal petition before any work is started.

There's also a cost that's shared by the neighborhood to pay for the materials to construct and maintain them.

Speed humps within the city limits are requested through TDOTM. This link will tell you the process of getting speed humps installed in your neighborhood.

