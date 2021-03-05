Frontage road closure at Ruthrauff and I-10 next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Ruthrauff/I-10 interchange project marches on with a pretty important frontage road closure next week.

The eastbound frontage road will close to all traffic between Sweetwater Drive and Calle Agua Nueva starting Wednesday, March 10.

That closure will allow crews to reconstruct the frontage road near Calle Agua Nueva south of Ruthrauff Road/El Camino del Cerro.

The closure should last about six weeks. During that time, motorists will need to use an alternate route.

The whole project is costing ADOT around $130M.

Paving work wraps up on the Catalina Highway today at 6 p.m. Work area is between Houghton and Mt Lemmon Short Road. Permanent thermoplastic striping happens in about four weeks.

