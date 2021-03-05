Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideTraffic

Actions

Frontage road closure at Ruthrauff and I-10 next week

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps file
The Tucson City Council is scheduled to discuss whether or not to change the speed limit along a midtown street.
traffic light.JPG
Posted at 6:39 AM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 08:40:38-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Ruthrauff/I-10 interchange project marches on with a pretty important frontage road closure next week.

The eastbound frontage road will close to all traffic between Sweetwater Drive and Calle Agua Nueva starting Wednesday, March 10.

That closure will allow crews to reconstruct the frontage road near Calle Agua Nueva south of Ruthrauff Road/El Camino del Cerro.

The closure should last about six weeks. During that time, motorists will need to use an alternate route.

The whole project is costing ADOT around $130M.

Paving work wraps up on the Catalina Highway today at 6 p.m. Work area is between Houghton and Mt Lemmon Short Road. Permanent thermoplastic striping happens in about four weeks.

---------------------

Visit kgun9.com/traffic for the latest construction updates and traffic hotspots.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.