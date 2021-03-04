Scheduling change for Catalina Highway work

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A one-mile portion of the Catalina Highway was going to undergo improvement work starting Thursday.

Late yesterday, there was a scheduling change in the work that will affect all those who travel up the mountain for weekend fun.

The Babad Do'ag Vista Point milling and paving work has been rescheduled to begin Saturday, due to a materials (asphalt) scheduling issue.

The pullout will be closed until all the work is done, probably around March 9.

I've been speaking to a few contractors over the last several weeks and they're telling me that there seems to be a shortage of asphalt available for them to complete projects like Babad Do'ag and others. Concrete is also becoming harder to get. The prices for these products are escalating, as well.

Northbound Country Club is closed at Speedway through Monday morning. Utility work is restricting travel and is being done overnight. Eastbound travelers can use Alvernon. Westbound, use Tucson Boulevard.

---------------------

