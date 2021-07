TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Downed power lines slowed traffic at La Cholla Boulevard and Ruthrauff Road Friday.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the downed lines were north of Ruthrauff and south of Curtis Road.

Traffic was blocked and delayed on La Cholla in both directions.

River Road and Interstate 10 worked as alternates.



