TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Westbound Interstate 10 was closed near Benson Wednesday morning due to a brush fire. It reopened in the noon hour.

The freeway was closed at milepost 322, which is between Benson and U.S. 191, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

---------------------

Visit kgun9.com/traffic for the latest construction updates and traffic hotspots.